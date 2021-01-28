Blazers fan alert: Bummed out because you can't attend a Portland Trail Blazers game in person? Well, now you can … sort of.
How? You can appear in the Moda Center's Fred Meyer Fan Zone as a Blazers fan cutout for $99 and, 10% of net proceeds from each one goes to the Trail Blazers Foundation.
There are three different "decked out" cutout options. You can submit a photo wearing any Trail Blazers branded attire, but only one fan per cutout is allowed. And yes, you can use a pet photo instead. Your cutout might be seen on TV.
They will let you know where your cutout is sitting, but hold that thought, as the specific location could change at any time. If you want to keep the photo at the end of the season, just check that option when ordering.
Interested? Go to bit.ly/fancutout, and get your game face on.