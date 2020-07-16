AdventureGamers.com (bit.ly/FlavelGame) recently announced a new “paranormal escape” video game in the works: “The Haunting of Flavel House.” Yes, it’s about the Astoria Flavels, and in this case, they’re referring to the Flavel house on 15th Street, where Hatchet Harry’s legend lives on.
The five-level game is being produced by Shaka Brah! Games out of Vancouver, Washington, owned by Tristan David Luciotti. “This is a first-person game and you play as David Castillo, a paranormal investigator who wakes up in the basement of the Flavel house,” he wrote.
“... You must navigate David through each level and find objects and clues prior to escaping from each room. What you soon realize is that David is not alone. The house is indeed haunted and the spirits … still reside there.”
Interested in playing this game? There is a Kickstarter page up to raise money to finish up and launch the project (bit.ly/FlavelGamekick). If they reach $3,000 by Aug. 5, the game should be released by the end of 2021.
