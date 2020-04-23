Fun rerun: Clint and Laurie Carter opened the Imperial Schooner Restaurant at the Port of Ilwaco, Washington, in May 2004. "In all those years, Laurie had never found a pearl in an oyster," Clint declared, "until June 20, 2012."
No wonder. Just so you know, the odds of finding a pearl in an oyster are about 1 in 10,000.
"An avid bowler, Laurie always eats oysters before league for luck," he explained, "and this last Wednesday, luck was with her, as she discovered a pearl in one of her oysters." Laurie is pictured, inset, with her little treasure.
What will they do with it? Well, "Laurie has a mother's ring with a couple of empty settings," Clint speculated.
"Coincidentally," he added, "she also bowled extremely well." (In One Ear, 6/29/12)
