This week, Robert Fletcher, a self-described “adventure cyclist” who turns 80 on Friday, passed through Astoria on his “Octogenarian Odyssey.” A retired educator who has been living in Costa Rica for the last five years, he has set forth to break the Guinness World Record for the longest journey on a motorized e-bike. Starting in Fairbanks, Alaska, and ending in Panama City, Panama, he expects to cover over 8,300 miles in 155 days.
It’s not his first adventure, by any means. He climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2014, cycled 2,600 miles in India in two months, hiked about 78 miles in Kenya and climbed Mount Fuji in Japan, among other feats, not to mention cycling from Anchorage, Alaska to Mexico City in 2015.
How does he do it? “I ride at least five days a week, anyway. I just keep in shape, and there’s nothing special,” he told Richmond-News.com. Along the way, he’ll be posting on his Facebook page, @octogenarianodyssey
Aside from breaking a record, he has another mission. “I want to draw attention to all the people that are doing incredible adventures but are not pro athletes and not Olympians,” Fletcher said. “And, I wanted to motivate people of all generations to be active, to get out there to do something, to get out of your comfort zone.”