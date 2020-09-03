If the tourist invasion and coronavirus haven't been scary enough for you this summer, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources has released a new series of tsunami simulations to help Washington coastal communities visualize and prepare for the next tsunami.
The 15 simulations, available at the department's YouTube channel at bit.ly/WADNRtsu, show the estimated height and speed of waves that would strike the Washington coast following a magnitude 9.0 earthquake on the Cascadia Subduction Zone. In case you're wondering, the Long Beach Peninsula is featured in the Willapa Bay videos. A screenshot is shown.
Ready to get ready? Evacuation maps and all sorts of tsunami information is at dnr.wa.gov/tsunami
