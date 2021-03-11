A little gem for history buffs: The Library of Congress has completed digitizing the presidential papers of 23 early presidents, consisting of more than 3.3 million images, including those of Ulysses S. Grant who visited early Astorian Adam Van Dusen at his store.
According to Smithsonian magazine (bit.ly/SM23pres), the contents contain 13-year-old George Washington's geometry notes, Woodrow Wilson's love letters, Thomas Jefferson's handwritten draft of the Declaration of Independence (pictured) and William Howard Taft's telegram messages about the Titanic survivors.
Theodore Roosevelt's diary entry on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1884, the day both his wife and mother died, consists of a large black X and the words, "the light has gone out of my life" (shown, inset).
Interested? Get acquainted with these former presidents at bit.ly/LOC23pres