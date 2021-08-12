The Daily Astorian Aug. 12, 1887, edition offered a sarcastic but grim glimpse of crime and punishment, Astoria-style:
"There are now six prisoners in the county jail, four awaiting the action of the grand jury, and two doing time.
"Every attention is paid these guests, fresh flowers are daily brought to adorn their cells, food is specially cooked for them and carried to their room, they are supplied with newspapers and the most menial offices are performed for them.
"Sheriff Ross has just bought two pairs of boots for them of a peculiar and satisfactory pattern and extraordinary solidity of construction."
The story refers to the Oregon Boot, aka the Gardner Shackle, patented in 1866 by Oregon State Penitentiary Warden J.C. Gardner to deal with the (at the time) substantial problem of prisoner escapes.
The shackles, meant to be worn attached to the boot on one leg, were manufactured by prisoners at the penitentiary, and weighed between 5 and 28 pounds each.
"The (shackles) are ornamental as well as useful, being nickle-plated and polished like a mirror," the article says … "It is certainly more economical to buy them than to repair the jail to an extent sufficient to prevent inmates from breaking out, something these shackles will surely do."
True enough. But longtime wear caused relentless pain and physical disabilities, often causing inmates to become bedridden. (bit.ly/ORshackle)