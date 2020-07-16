In these less than cheerful times, this little morsel ought to put a smile on your face: 103 tons of fishing nets and plastic debris has been removed from the notorious North Pacific Gyre, aka the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, MarineTechnologyNews.com reports (bit.ly/MTN103tons).
Ocean Voyages Institute’s vessel S/V KWAI completed the 48-day trash-collecting expedition at the end of June. MET notes this trip “sets a record for the largest at sea cleanup in the Gyre to date.” The photos shown are courtesy of Ocean Voyages Institute.
The heroine of the mission is Mary Crowley (inset), founder and executive director of Ocean Voyages Institute, who is known as the “Ghost Net Buster” for developing effective methods of gathering up ocean debris. Lookouts are posted on the ship’s mast, volunteer yachters and ships place beacons on floating nets they spot and satellite trackers and drones find and track ocean debris until it can be retrieved.
“The oceans can’t wait for these nets and debris to break down into microplastics,” Crowley said. And she’s not waiting, either.
