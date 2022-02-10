"Another adventure in old house research!" Lauri Krämer Serafin wrote. She and her husband, Pete, own the Forsstrom House on Seventh Street, which was built in 1894, and extensively remodeled circa 1915 by Dr. Toivo Forsstrom — a Finnish physician and surgeon who came to Astoria in 1906 — and his fist wife, Alli.
In researching the history of their house, Lauri realized that little is known about Alli Forsstrom. After the doctor and Alli divorced, he remarried, and Alli vanished from Clatsop County records.
"There was a lengthy memoir in the summer 2021 Cumtux magazine by Paul Fellman," Lauri noted, "who was born in the Forsstrom House in 1911. Paul's parents, Werner and Helena Fellman … rented the house in 1911, while the Forsstroms were in Portland …"
The Cumtux story added some insight, at last, to Alli: "… She spent money like it was water. She owned a Stutz Bearcat, had horses, had their house rebuilt, had the rooms plastered specific colors, then had the walls papered. She put on recitals in her home, starring herself before her guests.
"Once she decided she wanted to be queen of the Astoria Regatta. Votes were derived from the purchases of merchandise from local merchants. Dr. Forsstrom spent thousands getting Alli elected … Despite these eccentricities, she was good-hearted, and most generous to us kids, not having any children of her own."
Lauri emailed Paul Fellman's son, Bill Fellman. "I sent him the article," Lauri recalled. "He enjoyed it very much, and stated 'it was just like talking to Dad!' In return, he has gifted the Forsstrom House with Fellman family things and photos!"
One of the photos is shown, taken in 1909, near the time of the Forsstrom's marriage, at Cannon Beach. Pictured, from left, Alli Forsstrom, Dr. Toivo Forsstrom, Kasten Fellman and Helena Fellman. So far, it's the only known photo of the couple.
"Such history!" Lauri added. "We are feeling giddy and blessed … Special thanks to the Clatsop County Historical Society for publishing the memoir, and enriching my research."