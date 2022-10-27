Last summer, mysterious signs (in English and Spanish) were nailed to trees in several of Pennsylvania's state parks, according to LimaOhio.com:
"Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources: Warning! Due to encounters in the area of a creature resembling 'Bigfoot,' we are instructing all park visitors to observe elevated park etiquette, be cautious of your surroundings and to keep the location of any small children/pets within a tighter scope of awareness. Do not approach the creature! Report any sightings to a ranger, front office or to the DCNR office of missing persons. Do not post sightings on social media."
The DCNR denied putting the signs up, and noted there isn't any "office of missing persons." Meanwhile, park employees were removing the signs as they popped up. Almost as big a mystery as Bigfoot himself is: Who put up those signs?
In a case of interesting timing, there was a credible Class A sighting on Oct. 18 in Pennsylvania — but not in a state park. "It was really shocking," the witness said. "… Didn't get a look at his face but as he was walking, you could see how big his stride was … We thought this was a once in a lifetime thing, and thought it was so cool. Yes, Bigfoot does exist!"
Coincidentally, the Bigfoot Field Researchers note there have been 257 sightings in Oregon (one in Vernonia in 2018), and a whopping 708 in Washington. (Image: Elleda Wilson)