If Facebook and Instagram are any indicators, there are a lot of talented photographers on the North Coast. Perhaps they should consider entering the Smithsonian Magazine's photography contest.
There are six categories: natural world, travel, people, the American experience, altered images and mobile. And, you can enter up to 15 photos per category.
The grand prize is $2,500; the category winners, and the online Readers' Choice winner, receive $500 each. All entries will be featured online, along with a photo credit.
One of this year's entries, a cropped version of "Jonathan Livingson Seagull in Oregon," by Polina Kuznetsova, is shown (bit.ly/SMseagull). It's a cell phone photo, by the way.
Interested? You'd better get on it, since the deadline to enter (online only) is 2 p.m. Monday. The rules, and how to enter, are at bit.ly/SmithPix.
"Over the last 17 years, readers have submitted more than 470,000 images," the website says. Why not add yours?
