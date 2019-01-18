In the winter doldrums, reading is a good pastime, so why not get a history fix and read Washington Irving’s “Astoria, Or Anecdotes of an Enterprise Beyond the Rocky Mountains,” originally published in 1836 (tinyurl.com/IrvingAstor)?
Astoria’s founder, John Jacob Astor, regaled his writer friend with tales of expanding his fur trading business to the West Coast. “(Astor) expressed a regret that the true nature and extent of his enterprise and its national character and importance had never been understood,” Irving wrote in the introduction, “and a wish that I would undertake to give an account of it.” And so he did.
