Coast Guard aviation survival technicians, aka rescue swimmers, go through intense training to become rescue and survival experts. Just a few of the advanced skills they acquire include helicopter rescue, operational fitness, survival, emergency medicine — and sewing.
"The North Bend aviation survival technician shop makes and repairs a lot of aviation equipment as part of our regular duties," said Chief Petty Officer Roderick Ansley explained. "We sew and repair air-frame upholstery, gear bags, equipment, flight suit patches. Stuff gets beat-up pretty good in our line of work. We can repair it all."
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay asked for help procuring and manufacturing personal protective equipment. They even had a pattern for surgical-grade masks, and medical grade material — but who was going to do the sewing?
The 13 active-duty swimmers at Coast Guard Sector North Bend, who work in a round-the-clock rotation, stepped up. In between duties and training, they use their downtime making masks. "We broke up the work into teams," Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Morris said. "If we aren't flying or doing maintenance, we're cutting materials, assembling layers, stitching seams, adding elastic. We do as much as we can, and then the other team picks it up there." He is pictured, courtesy of Coast Guard Sector North Bend.
"This community has always supported the Coast Guard," he added. "During the partial government shutdown last year, when we saw a lapse in pay, they came out in droves to help us. They were here when we needed them most, and now we have another opportunity to give back."
