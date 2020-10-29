Halloween requires a mention of Astoria's own wasp-waisted glamour ghoul, Vampira, aka Astoria High School grad Maila Nurmi.
In 1954 Los Angeles, she was the first late-night horror movie mistress on Saturdays with "The Vampira Show," introducing painfully bad movies while sporting talon-length fingernails, long black hair, a skin-tight black dress and ghoulish makeup.
She would start the show by slithering straight up to the camera and belting out a glass-shattering scream. Then, smiling coyly, she would say, "Screaming relaxes me so." Hear it here: tinyurl.com/vampscream
While she achieved fame with her TV show, she also became notorious in 1989 for suing younger horror movie hostess Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira) for $10 million for copyright infringement.
"There is no Elvira. There's only a pirated Vampira," Vampira sniped in an Associated Press story. "Cassandra Peterson slavishly copied my product and made a fortune. America has been duped." The court disagreed, and sided with Elvira; the lawsuit was thrown out (bit.ly/VampGoul).
Vampira found eternal infamy starring with Bela Lugosi — the Hungarian actor famous for his portrayal of Count Dracula in 1931 — in what many consider to be the worst film ever made, 1959's "Plan 9 from Outer Space."
Ironically, the stinker would have been a perfect fit for her TV show. Don't believe the movie could possibly be that bad? Doubters can make themselves utterly wretched by watching it at bit.ly/Plan9ugh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.