Today is the 107th anniversary of the shipwreck of the British three-masted square-rigger Glenesslin which, under the command of Capt. Owen Williamson, on a beautifully clear, calm and balmy day, for no apparent reason, careened (under full sail) smack into the base of Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain.
No one was hurt in the debacle. The crew and captain left the ship by tossing a line for a breeches buoy to the rocks, which was secured by some locals. Several of those on shore noticed that the captain, and several members of the crew, appeared to be rather intoxicated. The captain, and his officers, stayed mum, but were noted to be smelling of alcohol.
Lloyds Insurance threw up their hands about saving the ship, and A. Bremmer and John Caavinen of Astoria paid $560 for it, then sold it for $100 — which was probably more than it was worth. Because of the ship's location, it was too difficult to get anything of value back to shore.
When the court of inquiry met soon after the wreck, the testimony did not clear the captain (some said he was drinking, some denied it), and he was charged with negligence and lost his license for three months. The second mate was charged similarly, and lost his license for six months. The first mate was reprimanded.
To this day, some believe the wreck was intentional, to collect the insurance money; a settlement would be worth more than trying to sell the ship, which was built in 1885. This was important since, at the time, steam-propelled vessels were gaining popularity and would soon replace sailing square-riggers. The insurance finally paid out $30,000 (almost $788,000 now), blaming inexperienced first and second officers for the loss.
All in all, it was a sad end for a ship that once held the sailing record of Portland to Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in 74 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.