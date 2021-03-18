Ear: Astorian

Glimpses of life from The Daily Morning Astorian, March 19, 1889:

• "I've got 'em again," said a man yesterday as, rubbing his eye, he saw what seemed to be a sea serpent wriggling along Third Street. It proved to be a string of net floats on the end of a line that was tied to a moving truck three blocks ahead.

• When the Columbia arrived at San Francisco last Saturday she was flying the yellow flag, having a case of smallpox among the cabin passengers. It had developed since leaving last Thursday.

• Chas. Johnson and Ella Brown were married, and a party went to give them a "shivaree" (noisy celebration). One, named Seacrust, heightened the general joy of the occasion by blazing away with a revolver to help the thing along. He shot the bridegroom, who died last Tuesday. Seacrust feels real bad about it.

