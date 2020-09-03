Fun rerun: The Ear has posted a few stories and photos about the derelict Astoria Clown Car that's been sitting out in Shaniko for years. But what did it look like in its glory days?
Thanks to David J. Neys, district manager of the Oregon Department of Transportation office in Astoria, we can see it in the photo shown.
"We have a photo album of the parade and ceremony held for the opening of the Astoria-Megler Bridge down here at the ODOT office in Astoria," he wrote. "I recalled a picture of the clown car, so dug it out and attached a scan of it for you." It sure was pretty. (In One Ear, 6/28/2013)
Note: Jeff Daly rescued the car that same year and restored it.
