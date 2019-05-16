Remember that formerly harnesss-wearing Beluga whale discovered by fishermen in northern Norway that was thought to have escaped from the Russian Navy? He’s baaaack. Or maybe he never left.
Recently, Ina Mansika and some pals headed for the waterfront in Hammerfest, Norway, to see if they could spot the alleged cetacean spy. When they laid down on the dock hoping to see the very friendly Beluga up close, Ina’s phone fell out of her pocket and plopped into the water.
Figuring it was a goner, she was completely taken aback when when the whale suddenly dove down and retrieved it for her in his mouth, The Dodo reported (bit.ly/whalefetch). A screenshot from her video is shown.
“We almost didn’t believe what we saw,” she said. Even though the phone didn’t survive the ordeal, she was “super happy and thankful” to get it back.
“The whale is so kind,” she noted.
