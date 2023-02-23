Ear: Seawing

Well, there's a new kid in town in the kite-sail industry, the Seawing, made by French company Airseas, InterestingEngineering.com reports. But this one is just a little different, in that it's a 2,700-square-foot parafoil kite that flies at about 650 feet up in the air, where the wind blows harder and is more consistently stable. Deployed from the bow of the ship, the parafoil is monitored using software in the wheelhouse.

"We are pleased to confirm that we have now completed the first installation of a Seawing system for our customer 'K' line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.)," Airseas announced. "The system was installed on a Capesize bulk carrier in December. This is the first of five K Line vessels to feature a Seawing, with an option for up to 51 further vessels in total."

