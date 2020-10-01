Amanda Gladics (pictured), a fisheries specialist with the Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon State University Extension Service, and Kelly Streit, a registered dietician with the extension service, star in a step-by-step video explaining how to home can tuna. Amanda lives and works in Astoria, and is active in the local fishing community.
The video is part of the Eat Oregon Seafood campaign to promote local Oregon seafood. The video is at bit.ly/canningtuna; screenshots are shown. The ladies give lots of tips, a vital one being: "Can the tuna outside to avoid smells in home."
Anyone who has ever cooked fish can relate to that one.
"We hope that by watching this video, you might find it inspirational," Kelly noted, "and go home to can your own tuna someday."
