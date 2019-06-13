Remember Boat-A-Lahti — the Hilda Lahti Elementary School/Columbia River Maritime Museum miniboat project — which kept heading east and grounding, instead of sailing west to Japan?
After its last grounding on the Baja Peninsula, the miniboat was rescued by Janet Hurd Harrington, who winters there. “Yesterday (the miniboat) was loaded into the back of Janet’s pickup truck,” Nate Sandel, education director at the museum wrote in an update. “She’s going to drive the boat home with her to Colorado.”
Before leaving, Janet took Boat-A-Lahti to show to Baja school students; a Spanish website will be added to the project so they can join the fun.
“Next week, Melissa Reid, whose class built the boat last year, will pick it up from Janet and bring it to Astoria for repairs,” Nate added. “The plan is to have the Knappa students help with repairs, and relaunch from Baja next school year.” Will it finally head west? Stay tuned.
