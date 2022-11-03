Ear: Goat

Recently The Daily News of Longview, Washington, reported a sighting of a mountain goat near Castle Rock, Washington, caught on a trail camera by Steve Driscoll Sr.

When shown the screenshot, wildlife biologist Eric Holman, at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said goat sightings aren't "all that uncommon" away from the mountains. "It's unusual, but not quite crazy," he noted. Actually, it is probably not common, since according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's website, only "between 2,400 and 3,200 mountain goats are estimated to live in Washington."

