"Hikers and two pack goats completed the 6.2 mile Fort to Sea Trail at Fort Clatsop on Aug. 5, retracing the steps of Lewis and Clark," Arline LaMear of the Angora Hiking Club wrote.
"Jeff and Jack, the twin pack goats, belong to one of the hikers, Laura Dooling. We also had a new hiker, Debbie Gregson, who has just moved to Astoria.
"It was a great day for a hike, and we all enjoyed the varied terrain … heavy forest, open fields, well-crafted bridges crossing swampy areas filled with skunk cabbage, the picturesque bridge crossing the Skipanon River, etc.
"Our big adventure came when we met a big black bull contentedly chewing on grass in the middle of the path. He had escaped from the barbed wire enclosure he was supposed to be in. Although we shouted at him, and made noises to scare him off, he wasn't about to move from his munching."
"Finally, we decided to cut through some brush and brambles so we could get around the bull without disturbing his lunch," Arline noted. "The goats and hikers were all happy to put the bull behind us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.