If you've been saving your pennies to take a trip down to see the Titanic, you'd better double or triple what you're putting away. A recent expedition by researchers to view the wreck — the first in 14 years — reveals that the Titanic is disappearing, Geek.com reports (bit.ly/titangone).
Covered with "rusticles," salt corrosion, metal-eating bacteria and deep ocean currents are whittling away the once-proud ship. Scientist Lori Johnson noted it's a purely natural process.
Five dives were made in a two-man vehicle; the researchers consisted of explorer Victor Vescovo, Parks Stephenson, a Titanic expert, Rob McCallum of EYOS Expeditions, and a Triton Submarines technical team. Atlantic Productions filmed the dives for a documentary; one of their still shots is shown.
"Captain's bathtub is a favorite image among the Titanic enthusiasts, and that's now gone," Stephenson noted. "That whole deck hole on that side is collapsing, taking with it the staterooms, and the deterioration is going to continue advancing." Sadly, nature is doing in the Titanic once again.
