If you ever wonder where to go when you have to "go," you can thank the North Coast Tourism Management Network for publishing an interactive map of public restrooms, which are now open.
For a map of 147 permanent restrooms from Astoria to Neskowin, go to bit.ly/CoastGoMap. A photo of each stop is shown, just in case you should somehow become confused.
If it's not an emergency, you can visit the North Coast's "most unique" bathrooms at bit.ly/CoastFunGo. In this category, you can sightsee your way through pit stops. Astoria's Doughboy Monument restrooms (pictured) are featured, as are the ones overlooking a scenic view of the Peter Iredale shipwreck.
Bookmark those maps, folks. You never know when they will come in handy.