Recently in this column there was mention of two RMS Titanic items that were going up for sale at Henry Aldridge & Son in England on April 26: a letter and a badly dented silver flask. Both are pictured, courtesy of Henry Aldridge & son. BBC.com reported the auction results (bit.ly/flaskltr).
The letter, written by steward Richard Geddes to his wife on Titanic stationery, was mailed before the sinking, and mentioned an earlier incident when the Titanic was almost struck by another ship. It was expected to sell for $15,000 to $23,000; it sold for $19,500.
First class passenger Helen Churchill Candee gave the flask, a family heirloom, to her friend, Edward Kent, because she mistakenly thought he had a better chance of surviving. She was wrong.
She made it home, and the flask went to his home with his body. Kent’s sister, Charlotte, later returned the flask to Candee. At auction, it was expected to fetch $65,000 to $105,000, and was bought for $99,000.
