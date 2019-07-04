The bears on the Long Beach, Washington, Peninsula are missing out: The brown bears on Brooks Falls in Katami National Park and Preserve in Alaska are whooping it up fishing for salmon, and it’s quite a sight.
Want to get a peek, without the risk of being chased by a hungry bear? Check out the bear feast from the comfort of your easy chair at tinyurl.com/ fishingbear. Pictured, a screenshot, courtesy of Explore.org
The website says that 80 to 100 brown bears turn up to dine on the sockeye salmon passing through, and you can even find out about the individual bears, and learn some bear facts, plus gaze at several other bear cams.
Brooks Falls is a favorite ursine fishing spot this time of year because prespawned salmon are available; the falls create a barrier to migrating salmon, making them easier to catch.
Oh go ahead, take a look. You won’t get your feet wet, and you can even play intrepid wildlife photographer — if you join the Explore.org community, the webcam lets you take snapshots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.