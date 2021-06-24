"On June 15, between 1 and 3 p.m., my gargoyle, Vern (pictured), was taken from my front porch at 1080 Valley St.," Erik Forrey wrote.
"The zip ties and chain that held him in place were cut; some blood was left on the porch from doing this," Forrey continued.
Astoria police officer Dayna Groder took a report.
"I purchased Vern from Gargoyles in Seattle in 2017. He is a unique and somewhat irreplaceable item. He was a floor or display item. I have not seen another one like him either online or in any store. I think he was a prototype of some sort. He is constructed of polymer, not concrete, suited for outdoors.
"This is the second gargoyle I have had stolen from my front porch. The first was Fred (pictured, inset), a grotesque/hobgoblin. Sometime on the night of Feb. 23, 2019, between 11 p.m and 7 a.m., he was taken from my porch. It is still unsolved," Forrey said.
Officer Andrew Randall took a report about Fred.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of either Vern or Fred, please either contact the Astoria Police Department or just drop the gargoyles back off at Erik's house. He misses them.
"Astoria is a place I decided to move from Seattle because I like the vibe the town has," Erik added, "and the quality of life here is much better than in big cities."