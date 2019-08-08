A recent column mentioned that about 320 goats from Billy's Goats Targeted Grazing Services were peacefully grazing to clear an area that had become a wildfire hazard near Wenatchee, Washington.
Well the goats of Healing Hooves Natural Vegetation Management, working in Issaquah Highlands, Washington, were a bit more fractious, and made a break for it, according to the Issaquah Highlands blog (bit.ly/gonegoats).
As a result, the astounded residents were treated to the sight of more than 100 goats trotting (and snacking) their way merrily down Mulberry Street with their faithful herding dog, Gigi, romping along behind. A screen shot from resident Dmitriy Kot's video is shown.
The neighbors helped, and shepherd Craig Madsen and another herding dog, Nessie, managed to coax the goats into a dog park, where they could be corralled (with Gigi still bringing up the rear, mind you). The unrepentant goats were sent back home for a two-week break.
