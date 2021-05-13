A disappointment is in store for "The Goonies" fans: The TV series about three student filmmakers trying to produce a faithful shot-for-shot redo of the beloved 1985 movie, which was under serious consideration by Fox, is out of the running, according to ScreenRant.com
Fox is "not moving forward" with production of the series — even though the pilot episode was successful, and the show's future looked positive, initially. The would-be drama was from executive producers The Jackal Group, Amblin (Steven Spielberg, producer of the original movie) and The Donner Co. (Richard Donner, original director).
Why was the series stopped in its tracks? Fox decided on adding two dramas, "Monarch" and "The Cleaning Lady," to the schedule instead. Disappointing, yes. However, perhaps the show's creators will shop the pilot around to other networks. After all, Goonies never say die!
(Image courtesy of Warner Bros.)