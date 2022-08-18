Ear: Frankfort

From The Daily Morning Astorian, Aug. 18, 1894:

For Sale: Ten acres improved land in Upper Frankfort, Washington, slashed, and partially cleared. Two-story house, stable, chicken house and yard, workshop 20 by 40, situated on the river, just the home for a fisherman. Will sell on easy terms for $1,600 (about $55,000 now). Inquire on premises. David Upton.

