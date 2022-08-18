• For Sale: Ten acres improved land in Upper Frankfort, Washington, slashed, and partially cleared. Two-story house, stable, chicken house and yard, workshop 20 by 40, situated on the river, just the home for a fisherman. Will sell on easy terms for $1,600 (about $55,000 now). Inquire on premises. David Upton.
Note: The area that is Frankfort — which was in Pacific County, Washington, perched on the Columbia River — was first homesteaded in 1876. It was only accessible by water, and not easily, at that.
In 1890, Frank Bourne and Frank Scott platted the area; their partnership provided the name for the town. The two men had big dreams, planning a resort with 1,226 lots and streets and alleys, that looked great on paper — but was never built. The selling point was that the railroad was coming, and would go through the community … which was still inaccessible, except by water.
The money from lots sold was used to build a store and a hotel, and get a newspaper, the Frankfort Chronicle, started up. Things looked promising for a while, and more lots were sold, but potential investment came to a halt when the Panic of 1893 raised havoc with the economy — probably the reason why Upton wanted to sell.
The railroad never appeared, but the town did have some success with logging until 1900, when it started to fade. The post office closed in 1918. By 1947, there were only 11 residents – by 1960, there were only two. A logging company bought the town in 1953 and now it’s a ghost town.