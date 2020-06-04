Former Astorian reporter Kyle Spurr, who now works for the Bend Bulletin, recently wrote an article with an Astoria twist.
He interviewed New Jersey filmmaker Jack Ballo, the producer/director/writer of a film about the secrecy surrounding the World War II German attack on the British transport ship, the HMT Rohna on Nov. 26, 1943, while transiting the Mediterranean Sea, in his film, "Rohna: Classified" (rohnaclassified.com).
More than 1,000 U.S. soldiers on the ship were killed in what was the first radio-guided missile attack on the U.S. Yet those who died disappeared from history because the War Department classified the incident, and forced the more than 900 survivors to remain silent under threat of court martial.
The families of the dead were sent a one-paragraph letter six months later explaining only that their loved one was gone; there were no bodies to bury, and no other information was provided.
It wasn't until 50 years later that the Rohna survivors started speaking up about what happened. But to this day, little is known about those who died on the Rohna, and Ballo is engaging in an ongoing search for stories about their lives. And that's where Astoria comes in.
One of those killed on the Rohna was Astorian Pvt. Elmer J. Laine of the 853rd Engineer Battalion. The 1940 census lists an Elmer Laine, 28, on 222 Taylor Ave. in Astoria, as living with his widowed mother, Anna Laine, 59, a housekeeper who came from Finland.
Does anyone remember him, or know anything about him? If so, please fill out the form at rohnaclassified.com, or call the Ear at 971-704-1718, and the information will be passed on to the filmmaker.
"It was a long time ago,” Ballo told Spurr. "That's why I consider this film a last chance to tell this story."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.