‘We’ve received some calls from people concerned about elk swimming in Youngs Bay,” the Astoria Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Monday, with the photo shown.
“Elk are naturally good swimmers, even without lessons,” the post continued. “Perhaps they were chased there, or were simply trying to cool down with our great weather. In any case, they are safe and not in danger.
“If you have concerns about wildlife please feel free to call the Oregon Fish & Wildlife Department or the Oregon State Police Fish & Game.”
Not surprisingly, the story prompted one poster to wonder: “Who calls the police when elk go swimming?” Good question.
