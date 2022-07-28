Ear: Japan

In good news from the Japan Times, once popular Iwasawa beach in Naraha, in Fukushima Prefecture, is finally open. This is after 11 years of closure after damage from the triple meltdown at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. nuclear power plant during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused radiation leaks.

The entire area around the plant was abandoned at the time in fear of radiation exposure. Even now, few have come back, even though the area has been declared safe. In fact, the beach in question, which once attracted around 30,000 visitors a year, is in a former evacuation zone and about 15.5 miles from the power plant.

