In good news from the Japan Times, once popular Iwasawa beach in Naraha, in Fukushima Prefecture, is finally open. This is after 11 years of closure after damage from the triple meltdown at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. nuclear power plant during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused radiation leaks.
The entire area around the plant was abandoned at the time in fear of radiation exposure. Even now, few have come back, even though the area has been declared safe. In fact, the beach in question, which once attracted around 30,000 visitors a year, is in a former evacuation zone and about 15.5 miles from the power plant.
"We want the beach to once again become a popular tourist spot," the mayor of Naraha said.
In the not-so-good news, Japan Times reported that Japan's nuclear regulator approved a plan to dump the nuclear power plant's once contaminated, but now treated water into the ocean, starting next spring. The dumping is expected to take several decades. Needless to say, many Japanese citizens, not to mention the South Koreans and Chinese, have filed complaints.
If Japan "insists on taking a dangerous step," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned, "it will definitely pay the price for its irresponsible behavior, and leave a historical stain." (Photo: Kyodo)