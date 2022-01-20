Last week there was a story about two missing dogs, "Lulu" (left) and "Buttons" (right).
Dog handler and search and rescue expert Harry Oakes, who donated his services, took on the challenge of finding Lulu, who was thrown from Cliff McClelland's truck in a rollover accident on Dec. 31 at the top of Bradley Hill.
"I saw the photo on Facebook," Oakes said, "of Lulu in her little shoes, and my heart just melted. I had to try to save her."
His Facebook page tells the rest of the story. First, on Jan. 2, Oakes obtained a scent article, and tracked Lulu down a steep hillside. He told Cliff to set up a "home away from home" with articles including the dog's bedding, dog food and toys, and some of Cliff's soiled clothes.
On Jan. 11, Cliff's daughter, Megan Brown, notified Oakes that Lulu had been spotted on Clifton Road. Oakes arrived with his search and rescue dogs, "Tyler" and "Cindy," and met with Cliff and Clatsop County Animal Control.
His dogs tracked Lulu to a logging road with a "No Trespassing" sign, so the search was halted. Oakes asked Clatsop County Animal Control for a live trap, and advised them where to set it up.
On Jan. 12, the good news came. Lulu was caught in the live trap, and was just fine.
"I'm very thankful that we could help save Lulu's life," Oakes said. "I've educated Lulu's owner on how to set up a dog seat belt system so Lulu can travel safely from now on. Chalk up another happy ending."
Buttons' story does not have a happy ending yet. She is a 5-pound black Chihuahua with dark brown on her lower legs and a white spot on her chest.
On Jan. 3, she jumped, unseen, from Niki Ratana's car at one of three locations: The Columbia River beach parking lot area at Fort Stevens State Park; in Chinook Park in Washington; or near the Astoria Bridge on the Washington side.
"I am offering a $2,000 reward for her safe return in case someone saw her and picked her up," Niki said. "She is loved beyond measure and our family has been beside itself without her."