Ear: Tilly

The construction of the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, aka Terrible Tilly, began in October 1879. On Jan. 3, 1881, while the lighthouse was still under construction, the Lupatia ran aground on Tillamook Head, killing everyone aboard except the crew’s dog. Too late for the Lupatia, Tillamook Rock Lighthouse’s beacon first shined on Jan. 21, 1881.

Eventually the lighthouse station became too difficult to maintain, and the shipping lanes had moved. On Sept. 1, 1957, the last lighthouse keeper, Oswald Allik, wrote these words in the logbook after turning out the light for the last time:

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.