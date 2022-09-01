The construction of the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, aka Terrible Tilly, began in October 1879. On Jan. 3, 1881, while the lighthouse was still under construction, the Lupatia ran aground on Tillamook Head, killing everyone aboard except the crew’s dog. Too late for the Lupatia, Tillamook Rock Lighthouse’s beacon first shined on Jan. 21, 1881.
Eventually the lighthouse station became too difficult to maintain, and the shipping lanes had moved. On Sept. 1, 1957, the last lighthouse keeper, Oswald Allik, wrote these words in the logbook after turning out the light for the last time:
“Farewell, Tillamook Rock Light Station. An era has ended. With this final entry, and not without sentiment, I return thee to the elements. You, one of the most notorious and yet fascinating of the sea-swept sentinels in the world; long the friend of the tempest-tossed mariner. Through howling gale, thick fog and driving rain, your beacon has been a star of hope and your foghorn a voice of encouragement.
“May the elements of nature be kind to you. For 77 years you have beamed your light across desolate acres of ocean. Keepers have come and gone; men lived and died; but you were faithful to the end.
“May your sunset years be good years. Your purpose is now only a symbol, but the lives you have saved and the service you have rendered are worthy of the highest respect. A protector of life and property to all, may old-timers, newcomers and travelers along the way pause from the shore in memory of your humanitarian role."