On Jan. 3, 1886, the fishing schooner Carrie. B. Lake, of Utsaladdy, Washington Territory, with a crew of five men, was totally wrecked on the Washington coast, 10 miles north of Cape Disappointment. Only two survived.
The 1887 "Annual Report of the Operations of the U.S. Life-saving Service" revealed what happened. The Carrie B. was waiting off the coast that evening, planning to resume work the next day, when the weather turned, and a violent gale, with rain and heavy fog, set upon them.
Everyone was below deck having supper except the man at the helm, who suddenly realized they were in shallow water. He called below to warn the captain, but was ignored. A few minutes later, the boat slammed into a shoal.
A boat was lowered, and all hands got in. They were only about 40 yards from the Carrie B. when the boat capsized, and the captain, the mate and cook drowned in the breakers.
Crewman James Dunn, a strong swimmer, made it back to the Carrie B. and climbed aboard. Seaman Robert Robenson clung to the bottom of the capsized boat and made it to the beach. He was found by farmer E. B. Stone, who dispatched his son on horseback to the Cape Disappointment lifesaving station with news of the wreck.
A rescue team was summoned, and in the still-raging storm, brought a medicine chest and gear up Baker Bay to Ilwaco, Washington, where a treacherous mass of drift logs made landing and unloading dangerous and difficult. A horse-drawn wagon hauled the men and gear up to the expected location of the Carrie B. — but they soon realized they were a mile short of their target.
After moving north, the intrepid rescue team could hear Dunn's cries for help from the wreck. Two brave souls waded out into the water, narrowly missing being swept away by the surf, and managed to bring the crewman back to shore safely.
With only two survivors, the conclusion of the U.S. Life-saving Service was terse: "Had the people remained by their vessel, they would all have been saved." (Painting by Ivan Aivazovsky)