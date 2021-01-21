Yes folks, let it be known that after three years a Google algorithm is actually paying attention. Sort of.
The Ear recently received this email from Google: "Your reviews have been seen over 1,000 times! Reviews like these are a great addition to Google Maps and help others discover the things worth doing and places worth seeing."
A link led to the single critique in question, which has 1,009 views. Actually, it's a snarky remark, posted Oct. 31, 2017, about a Google Maps gaffe: "Ocean View Cemetery is not in Astoria. It is in Warrenton." So there.
Many years ago, the Ear submitted another suggestion to Google Maps, noting that despite what the map showed — 12th Street in Astoria as a continuous line — you really cannot, or at least should not, drive down the 12th Street stairs from upper Grand Avenue to lower Grand Avenue.
Google never responded, and it took several years, but the map has been corrected.