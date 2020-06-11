Two tidbits in celebration of The Goonies 35th Anniversary were released last weekend, both courtesy of Mark Marshall, who is a former freelance postproduction supervisor at Warner Bros. Entertainment.
The first goodie was the original ending to "The Goonies," which was scrapped, and has long been considered a lost scene.
Clearly, it is not, and features the character Rosalita (played by the late Guadalupe "Lupe" Ontiveros), saving the day in Spanish. She is pictured, in a screenshot from the movie, courtesy of The Goonies Wiki.
"Of course, it all worked out for the best," Marshall wrote when he posted the video clip on the Sean Astin: Hope Unquenchable Facebook fan page, "but fans have always wondered what almost was. Here's a short glimpse …"
For that glimpse, go to bit.ly/endrosa
