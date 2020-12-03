Ear: Goonies

Take a deep breath, Goonies fans, there is an early Christmas treat in store for you. According to comicyears.com, actor/comedian Josh Gad, who held a Zoom cast reunion in April to raise money for charity, is at it again.

This latest virtual reunion, which benefits nokidhungry.org, gets the cast together for a live reading of "The Goonies" script at 5 p.m. Saturday at nokidhungry.org/goonies

The fundraiser event features Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi reprising their parts in the iconic film.

If you want to follow along, there's a copy of the script at sfy.ru/?script=goonies

Unfortunately, unlike the April reunion, Richard Donner, Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg are not expected to attend.

Fortunately, Goonies still never say die.

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.

