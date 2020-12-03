Take a deep breath, Goonies fans, there is an early Christmas treat in store for you. According to comicyears.com, actor/comedian Josh Gad, who held a Zoom cast reunion in April to raise money for charity, is at it again.
This latest virtual reunion, which benefits nokidhungry.org, gets the cast together for a live reading of "The Goonies" script at 5 p.m. Saturday at nokidhungry.org/goonies
The fundraiser event features Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi reprising their parts in the iconic film.
If you want to follow along, there's a copy of the script at sfy.ru/?script=goonies
Unfortunately, unlike the April reunion, Richard Donner, Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg are not expected to attend.
Fortunately, Goonies still never say die.
