The Goonies re-enactment drama pilot is a go, and will move forward with development, according to BleedingCool.com (bit.ly/FoxGoon). (Part of the movie's 4K cover is shown.)
The TV show will be co-produced by Fox Entertainment's SideCar (including "The Goonies" director Richard Donner, and his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner), Warner Bros. TV, and Amblin TV (part of Amblin Partners, where "The Goonies" executive producer Steven Spielberg is chairman).
Here's part of the pilot's logline: "… Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach … (and) she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of … The Goonies …"
