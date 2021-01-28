Want to give the ultimate "The Goonies" fan the ultimate Goonies gift for Valentine's Day? Break out your wallet, some of the movie's original production storyboards are for sale at Propstore.com (bit.ly/goonieprop) for $345 each.
Storyboards are drawn in pen and ink or pencil to visualize a scene shot by shot, with the director's guidance. Copies are sent to department heads before production begins.
The drawing usually has the number of the shot in the story sequence, the characters involved, camera directions and notes about special effects, if any. Most of the drawings on Propstore are by Dave Carson.
A blueprint set previously owned by the artist, Jack Johnson, selling for $1,495, also includes his handwritten notes and diagrams of the Lighthouse Lounge basement, which was built over the secret caves belonging to One-Eyed Willy. The set is shown, courtesy of Propstore.
By the way, Johnson worked as a production illustrator, conceptual artist or art director on more than 60 films, including "Edward Scissorhands," "Jurassic Park III," "The Perfect Storm," "Independence Day" and "Beetlejuice." (bit.ly/JJohnsonArt)