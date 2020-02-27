According to a recent story online by D.J. Rivera at WeGotThisCovered.com (bit.ly/GoonRedo), there will indeed be a new Goonies movie … just not the one you're hoping for.
In case you haven't noticed, Hollywood is on the remake train, redoing several old classics in the last few years, rarely for the better. Well now "The Goonies" has apparently been caught up in the frenzy, with "The New Mutants" director Josh Boone being eyed to helm the project.
But, "at this time, there are no details on the cast, plot or even writers," the story explains. "In fact, all our sources — the same ones who said a new 'Scream' film is happening and that 'Aladdin 2' is in development, both of which we now know to be true — can tell us is that the property is coming back to the big screen, and it'll be a remake, not a sequel."
And, the fact that the Internet Movie DataBase posted this story on its website (bit.ly/IMDBredo), as well, really makes one think the remake plan is not just an unfounded Hollywood rumor.
"In any case," Rivera concluded,"'The Goonies' remake is obviously only in the earliest stages of development right now, but it’s definitely something that's beginning to take shape." Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.