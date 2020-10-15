People may recall film crews and production trucks bustling through Astoria in the spring of 2018. Before filming, the Clatsop County Historical Society helped filmmakers of the horror anthology, "The Mortuary Collection," starring Clancy Crown as mortician Montgomery Dark, scout locations in the area. As you can see from the section of the DVD cover shown (courtesy of AMC/Shudder), the Flavel House is prominently featured in the production as the "mortuary."
"It felt like living in a horror movie for two months," director Ryan Spindell recalled, talking to Syfy Wire recently. "I kind of rewrote the whole movie to fit the Astoria aesthetic. People in the town were so good to us.
"There are books in the background of Montgomery’s office that are literally the history of Astoria that we got from the basement of the library.
"Antique dealers, vintage cars — the whole town came together to support the movie and that's something you don't get in Los Angeles. It was such an exciting experience for filmmakers. That's the kind of thing we thrive on."
You can read the rest of the story and see a spooky preview of "The Mortuary Collection" at bit.ly/syfy_spindell. And, if you missed the film the first time around, never fear. Goosebumps are in order, since it opens today on Shudder (shudder.com).
