Kathleen Teeple is a member of the Pioneer Presbyterian Church on Clatsop Plains in Warrenton. It's the church where, every spring since the early 1940s, the members create a 40-foot daffodil cross on the church's front lawn, a bright yellow eye-catcher from U.S. Highway 101.
Sadly, "we don't have enough daffodils this year," Kathleen told the Ear. She hopes that anyone who has daffodils to spare will please bring them to the church at 33324 Patriot Way at 9 a.m. on Saturday, when they plan to build this year's cross.
"I feel it's community thing," Kathleen explained. "The community looks forward to it, and this year our daffodil crop didn't produce enough flowers.
"So, if the public would contribute daffodils, we can continue with this tradition the people of this county have grown to love. We hope the community will rally."