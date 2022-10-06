"Are you haunted by specters or unexplained noises in your Astoria home?" a press release from the Lower Columbia Preservation Society asks. If so, they want to hear from you.
"Curiosity about your home's history could uncover some ghostly tales of Astoria's past. Submit an address and brief account of your supernatural experiences to lcpsociety.org/haunted
"LCPS staff and volunteers will dig into local archives and see if historic events associated with the property could provide clues to the disturbances. Then, in the spirit of the season, LCPS will pick the top three stories to highlight at their Halloween-themed 'Topics in Preservation' event on the evening of Oct. 26."
For those who want to do their own investigations, the LCPS offers a guide with several suggestions on how to reveal the history of a house. You can find it at lcpsociety.org/research, or pick up a copy at 389 12th St.
"People become interested in researching the history of their home for many different reasons, and looking for scary stories associated with one's property can lead to deeper historical interest," Rachel Jensen, the society's executive director, explained.
"We sometimes run into tragedies and mysteries when researching the history of a property, and it can be hard to break that news. We want to hear from homeowners who would welcome spine-chilling tales this Halloween season."