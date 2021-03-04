The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport reports that one of their large spider crabs found herself in a very awkward situation: She lost a few legs during molting.
Which really isn't as strange as it sounds, when you realize that these crabs can weigh up to 44 pounds and can reach 13 feet across from leg tip to leg tip. The leg length can make molting quite tricky, and legs can get damaged.
Never fear, after a little research, the aquarium staff came up with an ingenious solution for the off-balance crustacean. They attached yoga block foam strategically on her shell near the lost legs. The addition made her more buoyant, thereby putting less pressure on her remaining legs. A photo of her new look is shown, courtesy of the aquarium.
"Once returned to the exhibit, she began walking with grace and verve," aquarium staffer Evonne Mochon-Collura wrote in an update. "Her motions are stable and effortless." (bit.ly/OCAcrab)