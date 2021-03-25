Did you know the Hawaiian Chieftain, one of the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport's tall ships, is up for sale for $150,000?
It's because her problem is just the same as that of Astoria's beloved Tourist No. 2 ferry: She can't pass a U.S. Coast Guard inspection without very expensive repairs, so she can't earn her keep taking passengers for a sail.
In the Hawaiian Chieftain's case, "serious problems with the steel in her, more than 15% of her hull and her bowsprit" are the problem, according to a recent Grays Harbor Historical Seaport update. Unfortunately, the repairs would cost more than the value of the ship.
She's here in Astoria, where she was stripped down to get a new coat of paint, but the negative Coast Guard inspection put a halt to even doing that much.
Know anyone who wants a tall ship? If so, contact Capt. Jamie Trost at jtrost@historicalseaport.org or 540-480-1732.
If you don't remember how grand the old girl can be when under sail, watch her in action during a battle sail at bit.ly/HCbattle. Boom! (http://bit.ly/HChief01, http://bit.ly/HChief02)