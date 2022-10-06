• It is said that there are more grasshoppers in Oregon this year than there have been since 1855. That year the sun was hidden at noon, on a cloudy day, by oodles of grasshoppers. This year there are just about enough for a Maori stew.
Note: While personal accounts of this infestation in Oregon are few and far between, there is an account of the Grasshopper War of 1885 as it occurred in Utah.
"In this little town where we lived (the grasshoppers) were a fright," the journal of Mary Knowlton Coray Roberts said. "In order to save something, the whole town turned out with flags and brush to drive them into a thicket, that had been prepared, and burn them ...
"The next morning ... the first thing (I) heard was a shout from the children crying, 'Oh! look, look, see the birds' ... The whole heaven seemed filled with gulls. They alighted on the fields of grain, then rose like trained soldiers. One or two would rise and make a round sweep. Then others would follow in quick succession.
"As they rose they formed an immense funnel, then flew off to the great lake and dropped their load of grasshoppers they had gathered in a pouch under the neck, then flew back and repeated the act over and over again, until the fields were cleared from grasshoppers and the people were saved from starvation ..."