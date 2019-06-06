For once, there’s good news from the dwindling Southern Resident Killer Whales J Pod: A new orca calf has been born, the Tofino Whale Watching blog, based in British Columbia, reports (bit.ly/newJbaby). It’s swimming happily with some female orcas about four miles off Lennard Island, B.C.
“We were both really excited to see the calf was very orange and still had fetal folds,” the bloggers noted. The photo shown of the new arrival is courtesy John Forde and Jennifer Steven.
The Center for Whale Research (whaleresearch.com), on San Juan Island, Washington, said that before this year, there were no documented successful births amongst the Southern Resident Killer Whales since 2016, which was worrisome. This baby, born sometime in May, makes No. 2 for the year, after L124, who was born in January.
This little orca certainly has its timing down. He/she was born right in time to celebrate Orca Awareness Month, which just happens to be June.
